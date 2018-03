Sports

Junior Gold downs Crosby to take third at state hockey tourney

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

The Watford City Oilers took third place in the Junior Gold State Tournament this past week at the Rough Rider Center. The Oilers opened the tournament with a 10-0 win over Langdon before falling to Sidney, 7-6, in semifinal action.

Watford City then bounced back to down Crosby, 8-4, to take third place.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer