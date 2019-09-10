Sports

Jorgenson wins bareback riding title at NDRA Finals

Posted 10/09/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On the weekend of Sept. 27-28, Clay Jorgenson took home the NDRA Finals Rodeo bareback riding championship after winning the final competition for the season.

“It was good. I came in to the weeked with a pretty good lead on the second place guy,” says Jorgenson. “I basically just needed to make one ride to lock it up.”

Jorgenson, who entered the finals in the No. 1 spot in the NDRA, scored a 65 on his first bronc on Friday and then scored 75 points on Saturday, to secure his top spot.

