Posted 10/09/19 (Wed)
By Ashleigh Plemper
Farmer Staff Writer
On the weekend of Sept. 27-28, Clay Jorgenson took home the NDRA Finals Rodeo bareback riding championship after winning the final competition for the season.
“It was good. I came in to the weeked with a pretty good lead on the second place guy,” says Jorgenson. “I basically just needed to make one ride to lock it up.”
Jorgenson, who entered the finals in the No. 1 spot in the NDRA, scored a 65 on his first bronc on Friday and then scored 75 points on Saturday, to secure his top spot.
