Sports

Jorgenson, Hepper win All Around honors at High School Finals

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was definitely a time to shine for eight Watford City High School Rodeo Club members who competed in the North Dakota High School Finals Rodeo in Bowman on June 7-11, as Anna Jorgenson was named the Girls All Around Champion, while Abby Hepper was the Girls All Around Reserve Champion.

Along with Jorgenson and Hepper, rodeo club members participating in the high school finals rodeo were Gracie Dahl, Jake Leppell, Cheyanne Berquist, Justin Dahl, Nevada Berquist, and Jayden Leiseth.

At the state finals, Jorgenson, a freshman at Watford City High School, claimed the state title in pole bending, while ending with Reserve Champion honors in three events - breakaway roping, reined cow horse and cow cutting. She also finished in fourth place in barrel racing.

