Sports

Jamestown sweeps Wolves

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s inexperience on the softball field and lack of quality pitching definitely showed on Friday, April 12, as the Jamestown Blue Jays swept the Wolves, 19-2 and 23-4.

“We are getting hits but we’re just making too many errors,” stated Devin Langerud, Wolves head coach. “But with every game we have improvements on the field. And I hope to keep growing with the young pitching staff.”

