Sports

It will be a year of rebuilding for Watford’s volleyball team

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After finishing last season as the Region 8 Tournament runners-up, the Watford City varsity volleyball team is hoping this is the year that they will make it back to the State Class B Volleyball Tournament.

Making it to the State B Tournament may be a lofty goal this season after the Wolves lost starters Mackenzie Sparby, Kamry Headings and ReiAnn Lindley from last year’s team. But with the Wolves playing their final year in the Class B ranks, Renae Mogen, the Wolves’ new head coach, likes the team’s chances.

