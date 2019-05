Sports

Higgins to play hockey at Williston State

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A third Watford City High School senior has signed to play college sports as Kris Higgins inked his National Letter of Intent to play college with the Williston State Tetons on Friday, April 26.

Higgins skated for the Watford City Oilers Junior Gold team the last three seasons and looks forward to taking his game to the college level.

