Hi-Liners shut out Wolves

Posted 10/17/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Valley City threw for three touchdowns and ran for four more scores as the Hi-Liners rolled over the Wolves, 50-0, in Watford City’s final home football game of the season on Friday evening.

“Valley City is a good football team. They were big and physical and their running backs ran the ball hard,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach on the loss. “And they made some good plays. On two of their passing touchdowns, I don’t know if we could have covered their receivers much better.”

Valley City, who had 398 offensive yards in the contest, scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and then tacked on four more touchdowns in the second quarter to blow the game wide open. After a scoreless third quarter, the Hi-Liners would add their final score in the fourth quarter.

“We have been battling some injuries and illness on our football team with over half of our team having the flu, strep throat and pneumonia in the last three weeks,” stated Johnsrud.

