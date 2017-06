Sports

Haugeberg, Grimes named to All-State Softball Team

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

Mikka Haugeberg and Kamryn Grimes of the Watford City Wolves have been named to the 2017 All-State Class B Softball Team. The Wolves took fourth place at this year’s tournament, their highest finish in their five consecutive trips to the state tournament.

