Sports

Harmon wins bareback riding at McKenzie County Fair Rodeo

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The rough stock came out the winners at the McKenzie County Fair’s NDRA Rodeo on Saturday, July 8, as only two cowboys were able to make qualifying rides in the bareback riding competition, while only two cowboys had qualifying times in the saddle bronc and one in the bull riding.

Nick Harmon of Killdeer came out on top in the bareback riding competition with a score of 66 winning $676.72, while Dalton Rixen of Richardton scored 79 points to win $1,039.07 in the saddle bronc. Jacob Kopp of Mandan pocketed $1,576 as the only successful bull rider.

Logan Schaper of Halliday won the tie down roping with a time of 9.0 seconds, while Rayna Rice of Sidney won the ladies barrel racing with a time of 15.684 seconds to pocket $1,022.38.

Other first place finishers included Len Hofer in the senior men’s breakaway with a time of 2.8 seconds and Bridger Anderson of Carrington with a time of 3.8 seconds in steer wrestling. There was a two-way tie for first in team roping with Jesse Fredrickson of Upham and Chance Rosencranz of Jamestown, and Tim and Jake Nelson of Creighton, turning in times of 5.9 seconds to win $922.03 each.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer