Sports

Gymnasts shine at own home competition

Posted 3/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

On March 2 and 3, the Badlands Gymnastics Club hosted its first annual Nodak Northern Lights Invitational Gymnastics Meet at the Rough Rider Center. The event attracted 256 gymnasts from 11 gyms across North Dakota and Montana.

Performing for the first time before a home crowd, the Watford City competitors performed well with the Level 5 team winning their division, the Level 4 team placing second, while the Level 3 team took fourth.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer