Sports

Gymnasts hold their own at Spearfish meet

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

The Badlands Gymnastics Club (BGC) ventured out into a bigger world of gymnastics by attending the Spearfish Invitational the weekend of Jan. 6-7, competing against teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana.

According to Pat McWilliams, coach, like any sport, if you want to step your play up a notch, you go play with the big boys, not just the kids in your own backyard.

Coach Pat and Jan McWilliams told their fledging squad not to worry about winning, but just do their best and learn from the experience. As it turned out, the gymnasts apparently didn’t pay any attention to that advice, as they came home with a number of first place finishes!

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer