Sports

Gymnasts compete at Jamestown meet

Posted 2/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While only half of the Badlands Gymnastics team members were able to compete in the Jamestown Winter Escape meet on Feb. 16 and 17, the club still came home with All-Around Championship titles in two different levels as well as a number of individual first place finishes.

Claiming all-around titles for the club was Annabelle Coughlin in Level 4 and Halee Opsal in Level 7.

