Sports

Gymnasts bring home the gold

Posted 3/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Badlands Gymnastics Club brought home 11 gold medals, including three all-around titles, two second place team finishes and a fourth place team finish at the State Gymnastics Meet, which was held March 16 and 17.

“We did quite well at State this year. It’s fun to have the small town Davids do well against the big town Goliaths,” stated Pat McWilliams, coach. “We went in hoping for two fourth place and one second place team finishes, and one all-around champ.”

