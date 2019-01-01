Sports

Gymnastics teams place at Bismarck Meet

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s Badlands Gymnastics Club had their first 2020 competition at the Julie Ziegler Memorial gymnastics qualifier in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 11 and 12, with the club taking first in the Xcel Bronze level, while taking third at level 4, fourth at level 6 and eighth at Level 3.

“It was a great meet for our club with all athletes improving their scores from the Dickinson meet last December of 2019,” stated Pat McWilliams, coach.

