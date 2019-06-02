Sports

Gymnastics teams compete at Fargo

Posted 2/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Badlands Gymnastics Club proved that it could compete against other teams from North Dakota, as well as South Dakota and Minnesota, as the team brought home All-Around champions at two levels and several first place finishes at the TNT Winter Challenge competition in Fargo on Jan. 26 and 27.

Amelia Wisness continued to shine for Watford City as she notched her third straight All-Around title at Level 3, to help lead the team to a second place finish. Wisness also ended the competition with first place finishes on the bars and the beam.

