Gumke to run his final race for Wolves

Posted 10/25/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

For Braedon Gumke, a W.C.H.S. senior, running at this year’s State Cross Country Meet will mark the end of a remarkable high school career that almost didn’t happen due to a serious leg injury.

As a seventh grader, Gumke placed 100th at the state cross country meet before making a huge jump to place in 23rd the following year with a time of 18:12 and just missing the top 20.

“We were excited about that accomplishment as an 8th grader,” stated his father, Dave, who also was his coach. “He qualified for state track that year in the 3,200 meter run and the 3,200 meter relay.”

But then Gumke noticed his knee was hurting while at a basketball camp.

