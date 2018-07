Sports

Gumke signs with Univ. of Jamestown

Posted 7/11/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Braedon Gumke, a 2018 graduate of Watford City High School, has signed to compete in track and field with the University of Jamestown.

Gumke, who took second in the pole vault at the State Class B Track & Field Meet in 2017 and 2018, is the W.C.H.S. indoor and outdoor record holder with vaults of 14’ in both events.

