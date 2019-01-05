Sports

Girls track team takes third at Minot meet

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the Watford City boys varsity track team didn’t qualify anyone new at their last two track meets, the girls track team saw several athletes and relay teams better their times at the Pankratz Meet in Dickinson and at the Charlie Denton Relays in Bismarck this past week.

Kayla Olge turned in state qualifying times as she won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs at the Dickinson Meet with times of 5:17.02 and 11:33.54 before bettering her time in the 3,200 run with a first place finish in 11:21.65 at Bismarck.

Hayley Ogle qualified for state with a first place finish in the 800 meter run in Dickinson with a time of 2:24.67, and took second in the 400 meter dash in Bismarck with a state qualifying time of 1:00.75.

Annie Dennis also qualified for state with a third place finish in the 100 meter hurdles in Dickinson with a time of 16.64. Hayley Ogle qualified in the pole vault and long jump.

