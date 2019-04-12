Sports

Girls to take on Williston to open basketball season

Posted 12/04/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After finishing last year’s season with a 7-17 record and an eighth place finish at the WDA Tournament, the Watford City Wolves girls basketball team is looking forward to what their 2019-20 season will look like.

And Tom Dwyer, girls head coach, and his team aren’t going to wait long to see how their preseason practices paid off as the Wolves will be kicking off their 2019-20 season as they host the Williston Coyotes on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:45 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center.

“I’m very excited for this upcoming season,” states Dwyer. “We have a great group of girls and a lot of talent coming back from last year. Last year, our team improved greatly throughout the year as we learned how to compete at the Class A level.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer