Sports

Girls take 6th, boys 9th at WDA cross country regional

Posted 10/16/18 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In only their first year of competing at the Class A level in cross country, Watford City’s girls and boys teams had a very good showing at the WDA Regional Meet in Bismarck on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The Watford City girls team finished in sixth place, while the boys team placed ninth.

Pacing the Wolves’ girls team with a second place finish in a time of 18:48.21 was Kayla Ogle, who was named the WDA Powerade Senior Athlete of the Year along with Bismarck Legacy’s Lindsey Werner.

