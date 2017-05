Sports

Girls softball team edges Stanley, falls to Westhope

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity girls fastpitch softball team split in action this pasty week as the Wolves knocked off Stanley, 5-2, on Thursday before losing to Westhope-Newburg-Bottineau, 10-7, on Friday.

This week the Wolves will travel to Des Lacs-Burlington on Thursday before hosing Sidney on Monday, May 8.

