Sports

Girls softball season comes to an end

Posted 5/29/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After making it to the State Class B Girls Softball Tournament the last six years, the Watford City Wolves struggled to find many wins this season as they moved up to Class A.

While the Wolves ended regular season play with a pair of losses to Bismarck on May 16, they still had a chance to make it to the WDA Regional Tournament. But in order to advance, the Wolves had to beat Williston in a play-in game on May 20.

Unfortunately for Watford City, that didn’t happen as the Coyotes ended the Wolves’ season with a 14-7 win.

The Wolves ended their season with a 4-22 overall record, while going 3-15 in WDA play.

