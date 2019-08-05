Sports

Girls qualify two more events for state track

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In spite of cold weather that caused a delay in the start of the Knutson Invite in Williston on May 2, when the Wolves finally got onto the field, they performed well with Annie Dennis qualifying for State in the 100 meter hurdles and the girls 1,600 meter relay team posting a state qualifying time.

“As I look back, I see that we had a pretty tough week of workouts before the meet, and with the wind, cold and workout combination, our legs were not ready to compete at our best,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “Our athletes are working very hard, but now is the time where we start making final selections for the relay teams and starting to practice handoffs. Our girls have worked extremely hard this year, and I am still expecting great results in the upcoming weeks.”

At the Williston meet, the girls team finished in second place, while the boys team came in fourth.

