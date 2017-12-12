Sports

Girls hockey team takes second at Sidney tourney

Posted 12/12/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls 19U hockey team capped off their weekend of play with a second place finish at the Sidney tournament.

The Oilers took on the Richland Rangers in first round action with Sidney scoring two goals in the first period. But Abbigael McCauley would score two quick goals to open the second period to deadlock the game at 2-2.

McCauley’s first goal came on a 2-on-1 scoring effort as she put the puck over the Ranger goalie on a Quinn Voll assist. Seconds later she managed to stuff the puck in while being taken down by a Ranger.

