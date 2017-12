Sports

Girls hockey team opens with wins over Glasgow, Hazen

Posted 12/06/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City 19U girls hockey team opened its 2017-18 home hockey season with two wins over the Glasgow Ice Dawgs and Hazen Novas this past weekend.

On Saturday, the Oilers defeated Glasgow, 4-1, with Abbigael McCauley netting the first goal with three minutes remaining in the first period.

