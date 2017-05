Sports

Girls golf team off to a fast start

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls golf team has competed in three meets to open their 2017 season.

Kendra Foreman, who was the only varsity golfer to compete in the season opener in Hazen, carded an 18-hole score of 101 to place seventh.

Quinn Voll represented the Wolves in the junior high division at Hazen carding a 63 for third place.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer