Sports

Girls golf team heads to region

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It took a long time for the Watford City varsity golf team to get on the course, but last week they made up for lost time by competing in four tournaments in an eight-day span.

While Mitch Greenwood, girls head coach, says that he only has three girls playing on the varsity team this season, he says that they have been posting good scores.

According to Greenwood, senior Kendra Foreman played exceptionally well at the Burlington Invitational as she finished as the tournament runner-up with an 18-hole score of 85 with Jayden Uhlich posting a 10 score with Peyton Blotsky not too far out of the top 10.

