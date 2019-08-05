Sports

Girls get first softball win

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity softball team ran into a very good Dickinson High team on May 2, with the Midgets sweeping the Wolves, 15-0 and 29-0.

But on Saturday, the Wolves played through snowy conditions to pick up their first win of the season as Watford City downed Sidney 11-6.

After trailing Sidney, 6-2, after the first inning of play, the Wolves would score nine runs in the bottom of the second to take the win.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer