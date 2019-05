Sports

Girls fall to Dickinson in softball action

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity softball team picked up two WDA wins as the Wolves defeated Turtle Mountain, 13-3 and 11-8, on Tuesday, May 7, to improve their season record to 5-13.

But the Wolves’ two-game winning streak came to an abrupt end as they dropped a pair of games to Bismarck High, 0-13 and 1-19, on May 9, before falling to Sidney, 13-5, on May 10.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer