Sports

Girls drop two games to Williston

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity softball team wrapped up their regular season home play on May 14, as they split a pair of WDA games with Williston. The Wolves would take the first game 8-6 before losing the second game, 13-1. With the split, the Wolves season record stands at 6-14.

This week the Wolves will be advancing to the regional tournament if they win their play-in game, which was held on Monday, May 20.

