Sports

Girls cross country team looks for strong finish

Posted 10/25/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With two of the state’s top 10 girls cross country runners on his team and the Wolves currently in the No. 3 spot in the latest Class B poll, Greg Brown, Watford City girls cross country team head coach, is optimistically looking forward to this Saturday’s State Class B Cross Country Meet.

“I really like our chances at the state meet,” states Brown. “Generally the west teams and runners come into the state meet ranked a bit low due to the fact that there are more teams in the east.”

But since the Wolves have chosen to run a predominately Class A schedule this year, Brown thinks that will work to his team’s benefit.

“If we can put everybody on the start line on Saturday we will be tough,” states Brown.

