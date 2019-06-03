Sports

Girls cage season ends at West Region tourney

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls varsity basketball team’s hopes of making it to the Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament came up short as the Wolves fell to Bismarck St. Mary’s 69-50, in loser out action of the West Region Tournament.

The Wolves in their first year of playing Class A basketball advanced to the West Region Tournament in a thrilling 64-61 overtime win over Dickinson.

But Watford City in first round action of the West Region Tournament fell to undefeated Bismarck Century, 74-39, before seeing their season come to an end with their loss to St. Mary’s.

The Wolves ended their season with a 7-17 record.

