Sports

Girls basketball team takes third at Roughrider

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Hettinger/Scranton, 45-42, on Saturday to take third place in the Roughrider Tournament. The Wolves opened the tournament with a dominating, 68-39, win over Beulah before falling to Bowman County, 54-49, in semifinal action.

The Wolves will be traveling to Dickinson Trinity on Friday, Dec. 15, before hosting Minot Bishop Ryan in their home season opener on Monday, Dec. 18. Watford City will close out this week’s schedule when they travel to Dickinson on Tuesday, Dec. 19, to take on the Class A Dickinson Midgets.

