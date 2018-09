Sports

Football team still looking for first win

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After losing its first three games of the season, Watford City’s football team is hoping to break that losing streak this Friday as the Wolves host Grafton.

Watford City lost its season opener to Devils Lake, 26-6, before falling to Jamestown, 46-6, and to Fargo Shanley, 58-0.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer