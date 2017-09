Sports

Flaagen wins Men’s City Golf Tournament

Posted 9/12/17 (Tue)

Drew Flaagen fired a 10-under par handicap score of 62 to win the Watford City Men’s Golf City Tournament ahead of the field of 65 participants on Thursday, Aug. 24. Aaron Judkins was the tournament medalist via tiebreaker with a scratch score of 37 on the first nine holes, while Gary Ramage shot a 73 to win the John B. Anthony Award for low scratch score for the 18-hole tournament.

