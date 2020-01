Sports

Five wrestlers place at Hettinger

Posted 1/08/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity wrestling team had five wrestlers place at the Hettinger Tournament this past weekend as the Wolves placed 10th out of 18 teams.

Nick Fielder led the Wolves with a fourth place finish at 160 pounds, while Alex Martinez took fifth place at 106 pounds.

