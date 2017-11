Sports

Ewing named Class AA football’s senior athlete

Posted 11/22/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City High School’s Jaydn Ewing has been selected as the 2017 Senior Athlete of the Year in North Dakota Class AA football.

Ewing, a 230-pound 6’4” senior who played offensive tight end and defensive end for the Wolves, was presented with the award during this year’s Dakota Bowl on Nov. 10, in Fargo.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer