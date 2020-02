Sports

Dennis, Matson take 3rd, 6th at State

Posted 2/26/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City sent five wrestlers to Fargo this weekend to compete in the North Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament with Ethan Dennis and Beau Matson finding themselves on the awards podium on Saturday.

Dennis, an eighth grader, and Matson, a freshman, who placed third and sixth, respectively, at the tournament helped power the Wolves to 37 team points and a 17th place finish.

