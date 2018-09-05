Sports

Dennis, Gumke, Faller, shatter school track records

Posted 5/09/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Records are made to be broken.

Last week at the Charlie Denton Relays at the Bismarck Bowl, Connor Dennis broke the Watford City 300 meter hurdle record as he turned in a time of 39.55, which broke the former school record in that event of 39.66 set by Tyler Flatland in 2010.

And on Thursday, May 3, Connor broke his own school record of 14.90 seconds in the 110 meter hurdles as he turned in a time of 14.83 seconds at the Badlands Conference Meet in Killdeer. Connor had set his previous record last year at Killdeer, which at that time was also a Killdeer Complex record.

But Dennis wasn’t the only Watford City athlete who would set new W.C.H.S. records at the Badlands Conference Meet as Braedon Gumke and Jackson Faller would take down former marks.

Gumke vaulted to a new outdoor Watford City High School school record of 13’7” in the pole vault, and in the process broke his own Killdeer Complex record of 13’0” that he set last year. Last year, Gumke tied the school record at 13’6” in the pole vault, which had been set by David Johnson in 1979. Gumke also has an indoor best mark this year of 14’0”.

Not to be outdone, Faller had a great day in the shot put with a mark of 52’3” breaking the school record of 49’10” set by Mike Hitland in 1993. Faller’s mark was also a Killdeer Complex record.

