Demons dash Wolves baseball play-off hopes

Posted 5/29/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s hopes of making it to the WDA Regional Baseball Tournament came up just a little bit short on Monday, May 20, as the Wolves fell to Bismarck High in a play-in game.

The Demons defeated the Wolves, 6-1, to end Watford City’s season. In their first year of playing Class A baseball, Watford City ended the season with a 4-27 overall record and 4-17 in WDA conference play.

“We wanted to keep playing and we certainly had opportunities to win this game against Bismarck,” stated Pat Spacher, Wolves head coach. “We just did not execute when we had opportunities and they did. Pitching and defense were good enough to win. This was a long season.”

