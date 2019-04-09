Sports

Cross county teams compete at Bowman meet

Posted 9/04/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s cross country runners saw their times improve as they competed in their second meet of the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, in Bowman.

While the boys team again didn’t have a full team competing, the girls team took second place.

Hayley Ogle paced the girls team with a second place finish in a time of 19:21, while Jaelyn Ogle and Ellie Schmitz finished in third and fifth place in times of 19:43 and 21:30, respectively.

