Sports

Cross county teams back in action

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After getting rained out of the Mandan meet on Saturday, Sept. 7, Watford City’s cross country runners were back in action this past Saturday competing at the Anderson/Stavn meet in Bismarck.

The Watford City girls team took seventh place in a tough field of Class A teams with Hayley and Jaelyn Ogle finishing in the top 10. Hayley clocked at time of 19.24 to take third place, while her younger sister placed eighth in a time of 19:53.

“I am really impressed by this meet and the way the girls just keep improving,” stated Sydney Lund, girls head coach. “We have been battling some illnesses so it is really nice to see us still performing well. We need to keep looking forward to tougher meets and workouts.”

Also placing for the girls team was Ellie Schmitz, 62nd, 22:44; and Savanna Olson, 60th, 22:33.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer