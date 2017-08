Sports

Cross country teams prepare for start of a new season

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After coming off last year’s season that saw the boys cross country team take eighth place at State with Braedon Gumke placing 16th individually and the girls team placing two individuals, Kayla Ogle and Hayley Ogle, finishing in second and fourth place, respectively, at State, Watford City’s cross country teams are looking forward to another good year.

