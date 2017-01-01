Sports

Cross country teams open their season

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s boys cross country team opened its 2017 season this past Saturday competing in the Heen-Ihmels Invite at the Williston Municipal Golf Course and Dave Gumke, boys head coach was happy with the way his team ran.

“The weather couldn’t have been any better for running, cool with low wind,” stated Gumke. “It was good to get out there on a course to compete and see where we stand as runners.”

Watford City finished sixth with 282 points, while New Town won the event with 44 points. Williston placed second with a score of 45, followed by Dickinson, 65; Glasgow, 90; and Minot, 125.

