Sports

Cross country teams off to a good start

Posted 8/29/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If Watford City’s cross country runners had doubts about their ability to compete at the Class A level, some of those concerns should have gone away after their first meet of the season.

At the Heen/Ihmels Invitational in Williston this past Saturday, the girls team took second place with three runners placing in the top 10, while the boys team finished in ninth place.

“The girls ran real well on Saturday in Williston,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “For the first two weeks of the season, we have been working extremely hard in practice and it showed at our first meet of the year on Saturday.”

