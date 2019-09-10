Sports

Cross country teams head to West Region meet

Posted 10/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s cross country teams had to brave cold and wet conditions as they competed in Minot this past Saturday.

“We had rain and cold weather with standing water throughout the course,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “But this meet didn’t get cancelled. It wasn’t a bad day to run. And it was the course that we will be running on for the State Meet on Oct. 26.”

And according to Gumke, the cool temperatures made for good running weather for his runners.

Watford City’s boys varsity team finished 22nd out 39 teams running at Minot with Evander Long leading the Wolves with a 115th place finish in a time of 19:17.

