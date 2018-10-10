Sports

Cross Country teams head to WDA regionals

Posted 10/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls and boys cross country teams took first and second place, respectively, as the Wolves hosted a meet at the Fox Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The strong finish by the Wolves last Tuesday set the stage for Watford City to compete in their first Class A WDA regional competition, which will be held on Saturday in Jamestown.

In the varsity girls division, Watford City had six individuals place in the top 20, while the boys team had four runners place in the top 20 at the Watford City Invitational.

Kayla Ogle took first for the Wolves girls team with a time of 19:34; while her sisters, Hayley and Jaelyn, finished in second and third place with times of 20:00 and 20:05, respectively.

