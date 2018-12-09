Sports

Cross country teams have good showing at Mandan Invite

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s cross country teams had a very good showing at the Mandan Kiwanis Invitational this past Saturday with the girls team placing fifth, while the boys team took 14th place.

“We had another great day running in Mandan,” states Greg Brown, girls head coach. “The girls are working extremely hard and there is not enough adjectives to use to explain how proud I am of them.”

Running against a field with the majority of the WDA teams present, the Wolves had three runners place in the top 10 in the girls division with Kayla Ogle placing fourth with a time of 19:45.06.

