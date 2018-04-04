Sports

Cops vs. Wolves

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

For the second year in a row, the Watford City Police Department challenged the students and teachers of Watford City High School to a game of basketball. Last year the cops lost. This year, at the end of a close game, the cops came out the winner.

The basketball game was the brainchild of Ken Prentice, School Resource Officer, who last year was thinking of ways to “open the door for a better relationship between the community and law enforcement.”

The idea for a community basketball game came to Prentice and when he pitched the idea to the police chief and several officers, they all agreed.

“We all hoped that the basketball game would help bridge the gap between officers and students and help better our communication,” Prentice remembered.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer