Watford City’s boys and girls cross country teams have enjoyed a lot of success in the past when they were competing at the Class B level. Last year, the Watford City girls team took second at the State Class B Cross Country Meet with Kayla Ogle taking second place, while her sisters Hayley and Jaelyn came in seventh and eighth, respectively. And behind the 19th place finish by Bradeon Gumke, the boys team finished in 20th place.

Last year was the final year the Wolves competed at the Class B level and this year, the question is how competitive Watford City will be at the Class A level.

Greg Brown, girls head coach, thinks that having the three Ogle girls, plus senior Lindsay Peterson back is going to be a definite plus.

“We have very good leadership with our seniors. That coupled along with a hard work ethic and great attitudes amongst their teammates is a great recipe to a great season,” states Brown. “We have four girls on the team that placed in the top 25 last year in the State Class B Cross Country Meet.”

